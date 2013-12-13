HANOI, Dec 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down on Friday on caution ahead of an exchange-traded fund's plan to restructure its investment portfolio, analysts said. The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund is expected to sell many of its stocks during its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring after announcing a review plan on Saturday, analysts said. The benchmark VN Index slipped 0.17 percent to close at 506.06 on Friday. Shares of Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank, real estate firm Vingroup and top insurer Baoviet Holdings have the largest proportions in the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF's portfolio, Reuters data showed. VCB fell 1.11 percent, VIC dropped 0.7 percent, and BVH lost 0.76 percent on Friday. But the index is expected to not fall below its support level of 503 points as the macro economy has been quite stable, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 506.06 PREV. CLOSE 506.92 % CHANGE -0.17% HIGH 509.35 LOW 505.49 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.863 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.588 Change (%) 1-year 29.621 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)