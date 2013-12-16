HANOI, Dec 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.79 percent to a more than one-month low on Monday
as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) sold stocks during its
portfolio restructuring, analysts said.
The Market Vectors Vietnam ETF is expected to sell
about 200 billion dong ($9.5 million) worth of Vietnamese shares
in its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring that will last
until Friday, analysts said.
Real estate firm Vingroup plummeted 4.93 percent,
dairy product maker Vinamilk fell 0.71 percent and food
producer Ma San Group dropped 1.16 percent.
VN Index closed at 502.04, the lowest since Nov. 15,
according to Reuters data, penetrating its psychological support
level of 503 set out by analysts.
The index is likely to fall further in the short term, but
buying in shares of Ma San and Petrovietnam Transportation Corp
by the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF later in the week
might pull it up slightly, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai
Viet Securities.
Both ETFs are due to complete their portfolio restructuring
before Dec. 23, analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 502.04
PREV. CLOSE 506.06
% CHANGE -0.79%
HIGH 506.52
LOW 502.04
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.003
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.221
Change (%) 1-year 29.364
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12
($1 = 21,090 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)