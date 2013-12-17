HANOI, Dec 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.43 percent by midday on Tuesday as investors picked up some recently battered stocks after the index touched a one-month low on Monday on selling by an exchange-traded fund, an analyst said. Investors also booked profits in the past few sessions on a market talk that the government would postpone its decision on raising foreign holdings in listed firm, said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Foreign investors expect that they would be allowed to increase their voting rights to 60 percent in several listed firms from 49 percent, based on a draft proposal from ministries to the government in mid-November. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gain, with shares rising 1.51 percent. They had lost 5.4 percent in the past five trading days. Food producer Ma San Group climbed 1.18 percent and real estate firm Vingroup was up 0.74 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 504.21 PREV. CLOSE 502.04 % CHANGE 0.43% HIGH 505.3 LOW 503 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.14 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.566 Change (%) 1-year 28.003 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)