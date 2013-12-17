HANOI, Dec 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.43 percent by midday on Tuesday as investors
picked up some recently battered stocks after the index touched
a one-month low on Monday on selling by an exchange-traded fund,
an analyst said.
Investors also booked profits in the past few sessions on a
market talk that the government would postpone its decision on
raising foreign holdings in listed firm, said analyst Nguyen
Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
Foreign investors expect that they would be allowed to
increase their voting rights to 60 percent in several listed
firms from 49 percent, based on a draft proposal from ministries
to the government in mid-November.
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gain, with
shares rising 1.51 percent. They had lost 5.4 percent in the
past five trading days.
Food producer Ma San Group climbed 1.18 percent and
real estate firm Vingroup was up 0.74 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 504.21
PREV. CLOSE 502.04
% CHANGE 0.43%
HIGH 505.3
LOW 503
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.14
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.566
Change (%) 1-year 28.003
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)