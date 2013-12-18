HANOI, Dec 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was almost unchanged on Wednesday, edging up only 0.08
percent, as investors awaited more supportive news on the
economy.
PetroVietnam Gas and dairy products maker Vinamilk
, the Vietnam's top two biggest firms by market
capitalisation, fell 0.78 percent and 0.72 percent,
respectively.
The loss was partially capped by a 1.43 percent gain in
property company Vingroup and a 0.37 percent rise in
Vietcombank.
Local investors have been waiting for foreign funds to
finish their portfolio restructuring that will last until next
week, before making any new investment decision, said Pham Dung
Khanh, investment consultant at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
VN Index 505.25
PREV. CLOSE 505.67
% CHANGE -0.08%
HIGH 506.11
LOW 503.66
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.864
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.849
Change (%) 1-year 28.463
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12
(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anand Basu)