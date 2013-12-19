HANOI, Dec 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.36 percent by the break on Thursday, lifted by gains in shares of blue chips. PetroVietNam Gas shares led the rise, climbing 0.78 percent, followed by dairy products maker Vinamilk, which gained 0.72 percent. The firms are the two largest by market value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. Other blue chips also advanced, with VietinBank, the country's largest partly private bank in terms of assets, rising 0.6 percent, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank up 0.37 percent. Trading volume was nearly 70 million shares, surpassing the five-day average volume of 66.5 million, Reuters data showed. Gains in a wide range of stocks in good liquidity showed that the index would rise further in the short term, said Nguyen The Minh, an analyst at Viet Capital Securities. VN Index could reach at least 520 points in early 2014, when the Trans-Pacific Partnership progresses further and a rise in foreign holdings in listed firms might take place, Minh said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 507.06 PREV. CLOSE 505.25 % CHANGE 0.36% HIGH 507.8 LOW 504.92 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.243 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.534 Change (%) 1-year 28.435 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)