HANOI, Dec 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
advanced 0.36 percent by the break on Thursday, lifted by
gains in shares of blue chips.
PetroVietNam Gas shares led the rise, climbing 0.78
percent, followed by dairy products maker Vinamilk,
which gained 0.72 percent. The firms are the two largest by
market value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.
Other blue chips also advanced, with VietinBank,
the country's largest partly private bank in terms of assets,
rising 0.6 percent, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank
up 0.37 percent.
Trading volume was nearly 70 million shares, surpassing the
five-day average volume of 66.5 million, Reuters data showed.
Gains in a wide range of stocks in good liquidity showed
that the index would rise further in the short term, said Nguyen
The Minh, an analyst at Viet Capital Securities.
VN Index could reach at least 520 points in early 2014, when
the Trans-Pacific Partnership progresses further and a rise in
foreign holdings in listed firms might take place, Minh said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 507.06
PREV. CLOSE 505.25
% CHANGE 0.36%
HIGH 507.8
LOW 504.92
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.243
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.534
Change (%) 1-year 28.435
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)