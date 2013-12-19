HANOI, Dec 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.2 percent on Thursday as investors bought speculative stocks on heavy volume, an analyst said. Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp rose 3.13 percent. Trading volume was the highest in nearly a month. Dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.72 percent and Vietcombank gained 1.12 percent. Trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange surged to its highest since Dec. 4, with about 111 million shares changing hands on Thursday. The index was expected to rise slightly in the next few sessions as investors would continue to buy in some speculative stocks, said Nguyen Tuan, deputy manager at An Binh Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 506.28 PREV. CLOSE 505.25 % CHANGE 0.20% HIGH 508.04 LOW 504.92 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.243 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.534 Change (%) 1-year 28.435 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anand Basu)