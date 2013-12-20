HANOI, Dec 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was up 0.27 percent by midday on Friday on high volume as
investors traded actively on the last trading day of the
portfolio restructuring of an exchange-traded fund, analysts
said.
PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by
market value, gained 1.56 percent and food producer Masan Group
advanced 0.59 percent.
Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry
Corp rose 3.03 percent as investors have been buying
some speculative mid-cap stocks in the last few sessions,
analysts said.
Trading volume after the morning session was at 70 million
shares, nearly close to the five-day average volume of 75
million, Reuters data showed.
Liquidity is expected to increase on Friday, the last
trading day before the end of the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF's
fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring, analysts added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
VN Index 507.63
PREV. CLOSE 506.28
% CHANGE 0.27%
HIGH 507.83
LOW 504.77
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.311
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.341
Change (%) 1-year 27.018
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12
(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anand Basu)