HANOI, Dec 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 0.36 percent in an active market on Friday,
the last trading session of the portfolio restructuring of an
exchange-traded fund, analysts said.
"It's not a surprise change as we expected the market to
trade in high volume before the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF
closes its fourth-quarter portfolio restructuring," said
Nguyen Hoai Nam, an analyst with Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
Real estate company VinGroup led the fall with a
5.71 percent drop at 66,000 dongs ($3.13), its lowest since Nov.
13.
Vietcombank fell 1.47 percent and property company
Hoang Anh Gia Lai was down 0.48 percent.
Food processing company Masan Group gained 2.35
percent at 87,000 dongs.
Trading volume reached the highest level since Nov. 21 at
142.4 million shares.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
VN Index 504.45
PREV. CLOSE 506.28
% CHANGE -0.36%
HIGH 508.29
LOW 504.45
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.311
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.341
Change (%) 1-year 27.018
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 391.31 17-Dec-12
($1= 21,085 dong)
(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)