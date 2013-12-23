HANOI, Dec 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.68 percent by the break on Monday as investors
bought shares of some blue chips at low prices, including real
estate firm Vingroup.
Vingroup shares jumped 5.3 percent on Monday morning,
rebounding from a sharp fall on Friday because of selling by
exchange-traded funds, said Nguyen Tuan, a deputy manager at An
Binh Securities.
PetroVietNam Gas rose 1.55 percent, while
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank gained 0.75 percent.
A further rise in the index was prevented by a 2.3 percent
fall in shares of food producer Ma San Group.
Vietnam's 2013 annual inflation rate was at 6.6 percent, the
lowest in a decade, and the country's economic growth rate
accelerated to 5.42 percent in 2013 from 5.25 percent a year
earlier, according to government data.
Low inflation and a moderate growth in the economy would
support the share market in the long term, Tuan added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 507.86
PREV. CLOSE 504.45
% CHANGE 0.68%
HIGH 508.06
LOW 505.73
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.212
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.713
Change (%) 1-year 26.214
52-week high 533.15 10 June 13
52-week low 391.31 17 Dec 12
($1=21,085 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)