HANOI, Dec 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.68 percent by the break on Monday as investors bought shares of some blue chips at low prices, including real estate firm Vingroup. Vingroup shares jumped 5.3 percent on Monday morning, rebounding from a sharp fall on Friday because of selling by exchange-traded funds, said Nguyen Tuan, a deputy manager at An Binh Securities. PetroVietNam Gas rose 1.55 percent, while Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank gained 0.75 percent. A further rise in the index was prevented by a 2.3 percent fall in shares of food producer Ma San Group. Vietnam's 2013 annual inflation rate was at 6.6 percent, the lowest in a decade, and the country's economic growth rate accelerated to 5.42 percent in 2013 from 5.25 percent a year earlier, according to government data. Low inflation and a moderate growth in the economy would support the share market in the long term, Tuan added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 507.86 PREV. CLOSE 504.45 % CHANGE 0.68% HIGH 508.06 LOW 505.73 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.212 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.713 Change (%) 1-year 26.214 52-week high 533.15 10 June 13 52-week low 391.31 17 Dec 12 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)