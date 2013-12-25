HANOI, Dec 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.16 percent at the midday break on Wednesday, lifted by gains in some blue chips. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, rose 0.77 percent, and top insurer Baoviet Holdings was up 0.26 percent. The index dropped earlier on Wednesday before regaining ground in low volumes. Only 37.8 million shares were traded in the morning session, just over a third of the five-day average level of 103 million, according to Reuters data. "The index did not drop further from Tuesday's fall, showing that investors are not pessimistic about the market," said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 506.45 PREV. CLOSE 505.62 % CHANGE 0.16% HIGH 506.53 LOW 503.03 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.004 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.722 Change (%) 1-year 26.497 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Paul Tait)