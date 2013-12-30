HANOI, Dec 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost flat by midday on Monday, edging down 0.07 percent as investors sold speculative stocks after recent gains, an analyst said. Investors extended taking profit from gains in small- and medium-cap stocks, the main boost for the index in recent weeks, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Real estate firm FLC Group extended its three-streak fall, with shares dropping 4.26 percent. Other speculative stocks such as Petrovietnam Transportation Corp and property firm An Duong Thao Dien Co each lost more than 2 percent, Reuters data showed. But the losses were nearly erased by gains in some blue chips, including dairy product maker Vinamilk that rose 0.74 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 506.07 PREV. CLOSE 506.41 % CHANGE -0.07% HIGH 507.02 LOW 504.46 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.397 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.069 Change (%) 1-year 23.524 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)