HANOI, Dec 31 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up slightly by midday on Tuesday, recovering from a more than six-week low hit in the previous session, as some investors bought energy, financial and real estate stocks, traders said. The index, which has risen about 21 percent so far this year, making it the best performer in Southeast Asia, gained 0.38 percent to 502.23 at the end of the morning session, after closing at the lowest in more than six weeks on Monday. Pha Lai Thermal Power Co led the gainers, with a 1.63 percent rise, followed by Hanoi-based Vietcombank and real estate firm HAGL Co. The market shrugged off the news that Vietnam's prime minister was expected within days to approve an amended law allowing foreigners to own up to 60 percent of shares in some listed firms. "News about this plan has been out for a while, so there's no impact on share movements today," a Hanoi-based trader said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 502.23 PREV. CLOSE 500.35 % CHANGE 0.38% HIGH 503.33 LOW 499.49 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.463 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.567 Change (%) 1-year 20.936 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)