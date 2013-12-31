HANOI, Dec 31 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.86 percent to close at 504.63 on Tuesday on the
back of real estate and banking stocks, traders said.
The real estate sector led the gains, with shares of HAGL
advancing 1.49 percent and Vingroup gaining
1.45 percent.
Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank ended up 1.63
percent, followed by two Hanoi-based lenders, Military Bank
with a 1.6-percent rise and Vietcombank with a
1.52 percent gain.
The VN Index of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Southeast
Asia's best performer this year, has risen nearly 22 percent in
2013.
Vietnam's markets are closed on Wednesday for the New Year
holiday, and will reopen on Thursday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 504.63
PREV. CLOSE 500.35
% CHANGE 0.86%
HIGH 506.44
LOW 499.49
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.463
Change (%) 3-mnth 1.567
Change (%) 1-year 20.936
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)