HANOI, Jan 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.3 percent at the break on Thursday, lifted partly by
news that Vietnam's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) last month
reached the highest level since April 2011, an analyst said.
The PMI for Vietnam in December 2013 was 51.8 points, the
second strongest in the history of the index, the Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) said in a report on
Thursday.
The country's PMI has been above 50 points for four months
in a row, indicating an expansion of the manufacturing sector,
the HSBC report said.
But trading volume was low on Thursday morning, suggesting
investors were cautious, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at
Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
Money inflow into the market, Southeast Asia's best
performer in 2013, would not increase vastly, unless the index
surpasses the 513-point resistance level, Nguyet said.
Dairy product maker Vinamilk rose 0.74 percent and
VietinBank, the country's largest partly private lender
in terms of assets, climbed 1.23 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 506.13
PREV. CLOSE 504.63
% CHANGE 0.30%
HIGH 506.71
LOW 505.35
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.62
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.436
Change (%) 1-year 21.971
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)