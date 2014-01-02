HANOI, Jan 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed nearly unchanged on Thursday as investors cut loss and
took profit from stocks, but the volume hit the lowest in two
months.
A total of 57.72 million shares changed hands on Thursday,
the lowest since Nov. 1, 2013, Reuters data showed. The low
volume indicated investors' lack of interest in the stock market
at the moment, analysts said.
Investors took profit from shares that gained strongly on
the previous day, including Refrigeration Electrical Engineering
Group and Sai Gon Securities Incorp, said
deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
SSI rose 3.4 percent and REE climbed 2.1 percent on Tuesday,
and they closed flat on Thursday after rising earlier in the
morning session, Reuters data showed.
Investors also cut losses from other stocks, including those
of food producer Ma San Group and property firm HAGL
, after they fell over the past week, Tuan said.
Money inflow would not rise in the short term, keeping the
index lingering between 500-513 points in coming weeks, analysts
said.
The VN Index this year could rise 15 percent from 2013,
based on the economy's stability and good development outlook,
Chairman Luu Trung Thai of the Military Bank Securities Co was
quoted by the Securities Investment magazine as saying.
In 2013 Vietnam's market was the best performer in Southeast
Asia, with a gain of nearly 22 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 504.51
PREV. CLOSE 504.63
% CHANGE -0.02%
HIGH 506.71
LOW 503.04
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.62
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.436
Change (%) 1-year 21.971
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)