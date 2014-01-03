HANOI, Jan 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.32 percent by midday on Friday, lifted by gains in some blue chips and real estate stocks as the central bank cut a lending rate in the house purchase credit package, an analyst said. The State Bank of Vietnam cut the rate for dong loans used to buy house to 5 percent this year, from 6 percent in 2013, to boost disbursement of the stimulus package worth 30 trillion dong ($1.42 billion), it said in a statement on Thursday. Shares of property firm HAGL rose 0.98 percent, and FLC Group climbed 3.19 percent. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank also advanced 1.87 percent, and dairy product maker Vinamilk gained 0.74 percent. Trading volume fell around the New Year holiday but would slightly improve next week, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Investors would sell speculative shares in the short term and buy shares with strong fundamental base, Nam added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 506.11 PREV. CLOSE 504.51 % CHANGE 0.32% HIGH 506.28 LOW 503.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.791 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.047 Change (%) 1-year 20.595 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)