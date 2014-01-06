HANOI, Jan 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.74 percent to close on Monday, led by gains in most blue chips, and investors were expecting good business results in some firms, an analyst said. Real estate, energy and securities sectors attracted investors who have been expecting solid corporate earnings of these companies for the fourth quarter of 2013, said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities. These results are likely to be released within the next two weeks, Khoa said. Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gained 3.54 percent, property firm HAGL rose 1.95 percent, and Sai Gon Securities Incorp advanced 1.67 percent. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, also climbed 1.52 percent, while food producer Ma San Group increased 0.61 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 509.1 PREV. CLOSE 505.37 % CHANGE 0.74% HIGH 509.1 LOW 504.28 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.222 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.655 Change (%) 1-year 20.536 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 413.68 3-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)