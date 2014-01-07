HANOI, Jan 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.6 percent at the break on Tuesday, led by gains in banks as investors expected good earnings results and after the government said it will allow higher foreign investors' holdings in local lenders. A strategic foreign investor will be allowed to own a maximum 20 percent of a Vietnamese bank from late next month, from 15 percent now, the government said in a decree that will come into effect on Feb. 20. The decree also said the government could set another ceiling beyond the existing caps in case foreign institutions decide to invest in a weak Vietnamese bank. Listed banks, especially those with solid fundamental base, advanced as investors have been expecting good corporate earnings of these firms for the last quarter of 2013, said Tran Minh Hoang, a senior analyst at Vietcombank Securities. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank was the top riser on Tuesday morning, with shares rising 2.58 percent, followed by VietinBank, the country's largest partly private bank in assets, which gained 2.47 percent. "Investors are stocking up bank shares as they would be sold out soon," said Nguyen Tuan, a manager at An Binh Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 512.17 PREV. CLOSE 509.1 % CHANGE 0.60% HIGH 513 LOW 509.87 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.2 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.332 Change (%) 1-year 19.49 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)