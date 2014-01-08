HANOI, Jan 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.37 percent at the break on Wednesday, lifted by blue chips as investors expected solid corporate earnings, an analyst said. Investors bought shares of companies with sound business results last year, especially large-cap stocks, said Tran Thang Long, a senior analyst at BIDV Securities. The index gained also partly thanks to optimistic sentiment as firms were mapping business targets for 2014 at their shareholders' meetings around this time, Long said. Shares of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co rose 4.1 percent, dairy product maker Vinamilk increased 0.74 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank advanced 0.72 percent. Long added that the volume might drop soon as investors tend to reduce investment around the Tet holiday. All markets in Vietnam will be closed between Jan. 28 and Feb. 5 to celebrate the Lunar New Year that begins on Jan. 31. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 512.02 PREV. CLOSE 510.12 % CHANGE 0.37% HIGH 512.61 LOW 509.01 Change (%) 1-mnth 0 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.928 Change (%) 1-year 17.488 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)