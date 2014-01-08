HANOI, Jan 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.37 percent at the break on Wednesday, lifted by blue
chips as investors expected solid corporate earnings, an analyst
said.
Investors bought shares of companies with sound business
results last year, especially large-cap stocks, said Tran Thang
Long, a senior analyst at BIDV Securities.
The index gained also partly thanks to optimistic sentiment
as firms were mapping business targets for 2014 at their
shareholders' meetings around this time, Long said.
Shares of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co
rose 4.1 percent, dairy product maker Vinamilk
increased 0.74 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank
advanced 0.72 percent.
Long added that the volume might drop soon as investors tend
to reduce investment around the Tet holiday. All markets in
Vietnam will be closed between Jan. 28 and Feb. 5 to celebrate
the Lunar New Year that begins on Jan. 31.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 512.02
PREV. CLOSE 510.12
% CHANGE 0.37%
HIGH 512.61
LOW 509.01
Change (%) 1-mnth 0
Change (%) 3-mnth 1.928
Change (%) 1-year 17.488
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)