HANOI, Jan 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.34 percent at the break on Thursday, lifted mostly by
gain of PetroVietNam Gas and in positive sentiment
among investors, an analyst said.
Shares of PetroVietNam GAS, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, climbed 1.48 percent, followed by real estate firm
Vingroup that rose 0.71 percent.
Investors are optimistic about corporate earnings in 2013
and a strong inflow into brokerage firms also boosted appetite,
said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities, referring
also to shares of securities firm listed on the Hanoi Stock
Exchange.
Sai Gon Securities Incorp advanced 1.58 percent,
after reaching its 7-month high at close on Wednesday.
Volume totalled 51.7 million shares by midday, close to the
five-day average of 53.8 million, Reuters data showed.
The index could further rise in the next two weeks, Tuan
said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 515.66
PREV. CLOSE 513.9
% CHANGE 0.34%
HIGH 515.73
LOW 513.52
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.741
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.326
Change (%) 1-year 14.925
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)