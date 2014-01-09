HANOI, Jan 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.6 percent to end at a seven-month high on Thursday,
boosted by positive sentiment over corporate earnings and
analysts expected the rise to extend.
The index ended at 516.98 points, the highest since June 12,
2013, according to Reuters data.
PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm,
led the gain, with shares rising 0.74 percent, followed by real
estate firm Vingroup that advanced 0.71 percent. Sai
Gon Securities Incorp ended up 2.63 percent.
The positive sentiment could help keep the index rising in
the next few weeks prior to Tet, Vietnam's biggest festival to
mark the Lunar New Year that begins in Jan. 31, analysts said.
Volume rose to 91.5 million shares on Thursday, almost
double the five-day average level of 53.8 million, Reuters data
showed.
The index could rise beyond the 530 point resistance level,
breaking its highest close of 527.97 points in 2013, said
analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 516.98
PREV. CLOSE 513.9
% CHANGE 0.60%
HIGH 516.98
LOW 513.52
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.741
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.326
Change (%) 1-year 14.925
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)