HANOI, Jan 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.32 percent by midday on Monday, lifted by gains
in energy and securities stocks.
Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, edged up 2.16 percent after three gains in a row
last week. Petrovietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution Co
rose 3.9 percent, while Petrovietnam Drilling and Well
Services Co advanced 2.33 percent.
Investors also bought stocks of some brokerage firms and
companies with expected solid corporate earnings in 2013,
including steel producer Hoa Phat Group, said deputy
manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
Sai Gon Securities Incorp gained 2.62 percent,
while HPG increased 0.46 percent.
The VN Index could rise beyond the 530-point resistance
level in the next few weeks, analysts have said.
Last Friday the index hit the highest level since June 2013
following six consecutive gains, backed by expectations of good
corporate earnings.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 520.58
PREV. CLOSE 518.94
% CHANGE 0.32%
HIGH 521.52
LOW 518.78
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.435
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.877
Change (%) 1-year 12.784
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)