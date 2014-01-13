HANOI, Jan 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.32 percent by midday on Monday, lifted by gains in energy and securities stocks. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, edged up 2.16 percent after three gains in a row last week. Petrovietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution Co rose 3.9 percent, while Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co advanced 2.33 percent. Investors also bought stocks of some brokerage firms and companies with expected solid corporate earnings in 2013, including steel producer Hoa Phat Group, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Sai Gon Securities Incorp gained 2.62 percent, while HPG increased 0.46 percent. The VN Index could rise beyond the 530-point resistance level in the next few weeks, analysts have said. Last Friday the index hit the highest level since June 2013 following six consecutive gains, backed by expectations of good corporate earnings. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 520.58 PREV. CLOSE 518.94 % CHANGE 0.32% HIGH 521.52 LOW 518.78 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.435 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.877 Change (%) 1-year 12.784 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)