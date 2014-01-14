HANOI, Jan 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended up 0.23 percent on Tuesday led by gains in
large-cap firms, with analysts expecting more gains this week.
Shares of steel producer Hoa Phat Group rose 3.93
percent to a record high closing price of 45,000 dong ($2.1).
HPG has been attracting foreign investors recently, said Le Dac
An, an analyst at Tan Viet Securities. The company is likely to
post solid corporate earnings for 2013, analysts said.
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co also
climbed 3.01 percent while Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank
advanced 0.73 percent.
The VN Index is expected to rise further until the end of
this week, analysts said. It closed the day's session at 522.31
points, having gained eight days in a row since Jan. 3,
according to Reuters data.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 522.31
PREV. CLOSE 521.11
% CHANGE 0.23%
HIGH 524.59
LOW 520.63
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.974
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.375
Change (%) 1-year 12.626
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13
($1 = 21,072 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)