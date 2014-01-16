HANOI, Jan 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.74 percent at the break on Thursday, boosted by gains in blue chip firms with solid corporate earnings, an analyst said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the gain, with shares jumping 4.08 percent, followed by food producer Ma San Group that rose 2.89 percent. PetroVietNam Gas posted a net profit of nearly 12 trillion dong ($569 million) in 2013, up 21 percent from the previous year, said the PetroTimes newspaper run by state oil and gas group Petrovietnam. Steel producer Hoa Phat Group advanced 1.74 percent and property firm HAGL also increased 0.95 percent. The index is likely to further rise in the short term as good earnings of big cap firms would lend support, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 530.58 PREV. CLOSE 526.68 % CHANGE 0.74% HIGH 532.87 LOW 527.9 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.075 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.246 Change (%) 1-year 14.143 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 ($1=21,070 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)