HANOI, Jan 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.88 percent to close at 543.59 points, extending its winning streak to 11 sessions, with foreign investors buying blue chips and banks after No. 2 lender BIDV received a listing licence. All banking shares gained on Friday after BIDV, Vietnam's second-biggest bank by assets, won approval to list on Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, which could be as early as this month. Sacombank stocks surged 6.74 percent, Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbed 2.53 percent and VietinBank , Vietnam's largest partly private bank by assets, advanced 1.88 percent. Foreign investors bought blue chips, anticipating the government would raise foreign ownership limits to 60 percent from 49 percent in listed shares within the next few weeks. Shares in the portfolio of Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund (ETF) also rose on the ETF's premium gains of more than 7 percent on Thursday, analysts said. The premium advance would allow VNM to pour 500 billion dong ($23.7 million) into the Vietnamese share market, said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Property firm Vingroup rose 2.84 percent, and top insurer Baoviet Holdings jumped 6.98 percent. Both shares are within the ETF's portfolio, beside STB and VCB. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, closed flat on Friday after gaining 16.7 percent over the past 11 sessions. Foreign investors have been net buyers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, with 825 billion dong ($39.1 million) in net purchase from Jan. 1 to Jan. 16, exchange data showed. The index has risen for 11 consecutive sessions, breaking its 3-1/2-year high on Thursday, Reuters data showed. "The Vietnamese market has been very excited, and the index has gained out of our expectation," said research director Hoang Viet Phuong at Saigon Securities. Analysts expected the index would hit 600 points in 2014, after being Southeast Asia's best performer last year. The index mighty fall slightly when investors take profit from stocks that gained strong recently, said Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital Securities. The VNI would not drop too low, however, as foreign investors would extend their net buy in the short term. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 543.59 PREV. CLOSE 533.54 % CHANGE 1.88% HIGH 549.88 LOW 536.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.274 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.93 Change (%) 1-year 14.678 52-week high 533.54 16-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 ($1 = 21,070 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)