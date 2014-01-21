HANOI, Jan 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 1.13 percent on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to 13 sessions, boosted by foreign funds buying blue chips, analysts said. Shares in Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, climbed 6.79 percent to reach its seven-month high of 47,200 dong ($2.24) each. Real estate firm Vingroup rose 4.61 percent and Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service increased 6.47 percent. Although some investors took profit in the morning session, the strong buying demand from foreign funds boosted the index on Tuesday, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. "Because of the unstable political situation in Thailand, some foreign funds are shifting their investment to Vietnam," Nam added. Foreign investors were net buyers of 22 million shares last week, the highest weekly level since the first week of February 2013, the exchange's data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 559.91 PREV. CLOSE 553.67 % CHANGE 1.13% HIGH 560.18 LOW 547.65 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.757 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.551 Change (%) 1-year 21.911 52-week high 559.93 20-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)