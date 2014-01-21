HANOI, Jan 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 1.13 percent on Tuesday, extending its winning
streak to 13 sessions, boosted by foreign funds buying blue
chips, analysts said.
Shares in Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest
insurer, climbed 6.79 percent to reach its seven-month high of
47,200 dong ($2.24) each.
Real estate firm Vingroup rose 4.61 percent and
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service increased 6.47
percent.
Although some investors took profit in the morning session,
the strong buying demand from foreign funds boosted the index on
Tuesday, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
"Because of the unstable political situation in Thailand,
some foreign funds are shifting their investment to Vietnam,"
Nam added.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 22 million shares last
week, the highest weekly level since the first week of February
2013, the exchange's data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
VN Index 559.91
PREV. CLOSE 553.67
% CHANGE 1.13%
HIGH 560.18
LOW 547.65
Change (%) 1-mnth 9.757
Change (%) 3-mnth 10.551
Change (%) 1-year 21.911
52-week high 559.93 20-Jan-14
52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13
($1=21,075 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Nguyen Phuong Linh;
Editing by Ho Binh Minh)