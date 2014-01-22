HANOI, Jan 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 1.43 percent on Wednesday, ending a 13-session run of gains as investors booked profits from large-cap stocks, analysts said. Investors sold blue chips that gained strongly over the past sessions, including steel producer Hoa Phat Group, which plummeted 6.48 percent and food producer Ma San, which lost 4.15 percent. Property firm Vingroup fell 3.14 percent and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm by capitalisation, dropped 2.6 percent. Gains in other blue chips prevented bigger losses, among them top insurer Baoviet Holdings, which climbed 1.69 percent and Sacombank, which rose 0.47 percent. Sacombank had a net profit before tax of 2.84 trillion dong ($134.6 million) in 2013, more than double its annual target, state media quoted the bank's chairman as saying on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 551.92 PREV. CLOSE 559.91 % CHANGE -1.43% HIGH 564.61 LOW 551.92 Change (%) 1-mnth 10.994 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.632 Change (%) 1-year 25.039 52-week high 560.18 21-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 ($1 =21,070 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)