HANOI, Jan 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged down 0.54 percent at Monday's break as investors
took profit from most big-cap stocks after a run of gains in
recent weeks.
The index bounced back having reached the 560-point level
twice last week, Reuters data showed, with trading volume
lowering nearer the Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 Lunar New Year holiday,
when all financial markets will be closed.
"Investors seemed cautious at the 560-point resistance
level," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by assets, led
the losses, with shares dropping 3.19 percent, followed by food
producer Ma San Group, which fell 2.06 percent.
PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm
by capitalisation, fell 0.63 percent and dairy product maker
Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 557.14
PREV. CLOSE 560.19
% CHANGE -0.54%
HIGH 560.49
LOW 556.6
Change (%) 1-mnth 10.793
Change (%) 3-mnth 11.776
Change (%) 1-year 23.826
52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14
52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)