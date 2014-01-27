HANOI, Jan 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 0.66 percent on Monday as investors took
profits in some blue chips, while the volume hit a three-week
low before a long holiday.
Investors, mostly Vietnamese, pulled money out of the market
and took profit from the big-cap stocks with strong gain in the
past weeks as demand for cash surges before market holidays
between Jan. 28 and Feb. 5, analysts said.
The volume hit a three-week low at 67.5 million shares, or
two thirds of the daily average volume last week, Reuters data
showed.
Foreign investors have been net buyers for stocks worth
nearly 1.6 trillion dong ($75.9 million) as of Jan. 24, down 37
percent from the same period last year, according to the
exchange's data.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the losers, with shares dropping 2.53 percent, followed by
Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's largest listed
bank by assets, that lost 2.13 percent.
All markets in Vietnam will reopen on Feb. 6.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 556.52
PREV. CLOSE 560.19
% CHANGE -0.66%
HIGH 560.49
LOW 556.35
Change (%) 1-mnth 10.793
Change (%) 3-mnth 11.776
Change (%) 1-year 23.826
52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14
52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13
($1=21,035 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)