HANOI, Jan 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.66 percent on Monday as investors took profits in some blue chips, while the volume hit a three-week low before a long holiday. Investors, mostly Vietnamese, pulled money out of the market and took profit from the big-cap stocks with strong gain in the past weeks as demand for cash surges before market holidays between Jan. 28 and Feb. 5, analysts said. The volume hit a three-week low at 67.5 million shares, or two thirds of the daily average volume last week, Reuters data showed. Foreign investors have been net buyers for stocks worth nearly 1.6 trillion dong ($75.9 million) as of Jan. 24, down 37 percent from the same period last year, according to the exchange's data. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the losers, with shares dropping 2.53 percent, followed by Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's largest listed bank by assets, that lost 2.13 percent. All markets in Vietnam will reopen on Feb. 6. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 556.52 PREV. CLOSE 560.19 % CHANGE -0.66% HIGH 560.49 LOW 556.35 Change (%) 1-mnth 10.793 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.776 Change (%) 1-year 23.826 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 ($1=21,035 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)