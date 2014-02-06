HANOI, Feb 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
lost 0.15 percent at Thursday's break as investors sold
large-cap stocks after recent gains.
Investors sold big-caps after they rose last month and as
the index reached near its 560-point resistance level, said
deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
Shares of Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's
largest listed bank by assets, lost 2.72 percent while food
producer Masan Group dropped 1.58 percent.
But the losses should last a few sessions only, and the
index might bounce back to extend its rise in January as
investors were optimistic about the macro-economy and long-term
prospect of the market, Tuan added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 555.67
PREV. CLOSE 556.52
% CHANGE -0.15%
HIGH 556.76
LOW 551.45
Change (%) 1-mnth 9.895
Change (%) 3-mnth 11.137
Change (%) 1-year 18.892
52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14
52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)