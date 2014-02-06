HANOI, Feb 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 0.33 percent on Thursday on profit taking in
large-cap stocks, while analysts expected the index to rise in
coming sessions on positive macro economic outlook.
Investors booked profits after big-caps rose in January, and
the sale has in turn erased gains in most stocks on Thursday,
analysts said.
Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed
bank by assets, dropped 4.35 percent, and food producer Ma San
Group lost 3.16 percent.
But the index could bounce back in the next few sessions as
investors were optimistic about the economic outlook and further
rises of the index, said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet
Securities.
A high purchasing managers' index (PMI) for last month has
also partially boosted the sentiment, Khoa added.
The PMI for Vietnam in January 2014 reached 52.1 points, the
highest since April 2011, indicating a "notable bounce of the
manufacturing sector", the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
Corporation (HSBC) said in a report on Thursday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 554.68
PREV. CLOSE 556.52
% CHANGE -0.33%
HIGH 557.29
LOW 551.45
Change (%) 1-mnth 9.895
Change (%) 3-mnth 11.137
Change (%) 1-year 18.892
52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14
52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)