HANOI, Feb 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.39 percent at the break on Friday as investors extended selling blue chips after their strong gains in January. Similar to Thursday's session, investors took profit from large-cap stocks, the main boost for the index's rally of more than 10 percent last month. Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by assets, dropped 5.11 percent, and top insurer Baoviet Holdings fell 1.67 percent. But buying in small- and mid-cap shares prevented the index from plummeting, said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank Securities. Investors would keep funds in the market while shifting among sectors in the short-term, making the index to move sideway in coming weeks, while the long-term prospect remained positive given optimism over the economic outlook, Ngoc said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 552.53 PREV. CLOSE 554.68 % CHANGE -0.39% HIGH 558.51 LOW 551.93 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.953 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.38 Change (%) 1-year 13.58 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)