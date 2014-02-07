HANOI, Feb 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.89 percent to close at 549.76 points on Friday, dropping for the third consecutive session as investors sold blue chips for quick profits. "This profit-taking should be short-term only, and the VN Index would rebound soon," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by assets, led the losses, with shares dropping 5.68 percent, followed by top insurer Baoviet Holdings that fell 3.34 percent. The selling followed gains in January, in which the index advanced around 10 percent. The VN Index could rise 17-20 percent this year to 590-600 points, given gradual economic improvements and ongoing reforms, Saigon Securities Incorp said a report seen by Reuters on Friday. Saigon Securities was the country's second-largest brokerage firm by market share in 2013. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 549.76 PREV. CLOSE 554.68 % CHANGE -0.89% HIGH 558.51 LOW 549.37 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.953 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.38 Change (%) 1-year 13.58 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)