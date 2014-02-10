HANOI, Feb 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 1.12 percent on Monday to close at 555.9 points
as investors picked up blue-chips that fell over the past few
sessions.
Real-estate company Vingroup rose 2.01 percent
while Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed
bank by assets, advanced 2.41 percent.
Shares of property firm HAGL jumped 6.58 percent to
24,300 dong ($1.15), its highest close since April 2013.
The index rebounding in good liquidity after three straight
sessions of falls showed that it would rise further with strong
buying demand around its support level at 550 points, said Doan
Minh Quan, manager at ACB Securities.
Investment funds usually invest strongly in the Vietnamese
share market in the first quarter, Quan added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 555.9
PREV. CLOSE 549.76
% CHANGE 1.12%
HIGH 555.9
LOW 548.56
Change (%) 1-mnth 7.771
Change (%) 3-mnth 9.983
Change (%) 1-year 12.054
52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14
52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13
($1=21,060 dong)
