HANOI, Feb 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.36 percent on Tuesday, with volume hitting the highest in two months and a half, as investors took profit following recent gains and after the index hit the strong 560-point resistance level. Investors were cautious and selling was strong when the index hovered around 560 points, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. With most blue chips losing ground, the VN Index closed down at 553.90 points after climbing to 561.83 points earlier on Tuesday, nearing the four-year high of 564.61 points reached on Jan. 22. A total of 175.05 million shares were traded on Tuesday, the highest since Nov. 21, 2013, Reuters data show. The index has dropped every time it hit near 560 points so far this year, Reuters data showed. Shares of property firm HAGL dropped 1.23 percent after gaining in the previous three sessions, while Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by assets, lost 0.59 percent. The index needs supportive news to further rise, but it would not fall below the 540-point support level as the macro-economic outlook is still positive, Nguyet said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 553.9 PREV. CLOSE 555.9 % CHANGE -0.36% HIGH 561.83 LOW 553.9 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.122 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.49 Change (%) 1-year 12.524 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)