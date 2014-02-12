HANOI, Feb 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index jumped 1.87 percent on Wednesday to close at 564.25 points, the highest since October 2009, as investors bought shares on optimistic outlook of the U.S. economy and Vietnam's market prospect. Fed chief Janet Yellen made it clear on Tuesday she would not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy, saying the central bank was on track to keep reducing its stimulus. New foreign funds have shown interest in the Vietnamese market as they were optimistic about the country's macro economic prospect, said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, with net purchase worth 86.6 billion dong ($4.1 million), extending their net buying position on Tuesday, the exchange's data showed. The index rise in early trade on Wednesday took Vietnamese investors by surprise, but they followed foreigners to pick up stocks later in the session, Long said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the gains, with shares advancing 3.95 percent. The company's 2013 net profit rose 26 percent from the previous year to 12.7 trillion dong, it said in a statement released on Tuesday. Top insurer Baoviet holdings climbed 5.01 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank increased 2.47 percent. The index closed on Wednesday at the highest since Oct. 30, 2009, when it was 587.12 points, based on Thomson Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 564.25 PREV. CLOSE 553.9 % CHANGE 1.87% HIGH 564.25 LOW 554.26 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.737 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.541 Change (%) 1-year 12.119 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)