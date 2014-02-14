HANOI, Feb 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.14 percent by midday on Friday as investors sold stocks for quick profits, while the market prospect remained good, analysts said. The index advanced to 576.18 points in strong demand before ending the morning session lower at 569.38 points. Real estate firm Vingroup fell 1.28 percent, and Hanoi-based lender VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest partly private bank by assets, lost 0.59 percent. But in the longer term, Vietnam's market, Asia's best performer in 2013, remained attractive. The index has so far risen around 13 percent after an annual expansion of 22 percent last year. "Foreign inflow has been very strong as the market prospect is positive while other investment channels are not as appealing," said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities. Lower deposit rates, drops in gold prices and a tedious real estate market have lured investors to the share market, Thuy said, adding that Vietnamese investors, prompted by strong purchase of foreigners, also increased borrowings. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 569.38 PREV. CLOSE 570.18 % CHANGE -0.14% HIGH 576.18 LOW 569.38 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.416 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.928 Change (%) 1-year 15.414 52-week high 570.68 13-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)