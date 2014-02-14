HANOI, Feb 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.36 percent to end at 572.22 points on Friday, the
highest since October 2009, backed by some blue chips while
analysts expected corrections next week.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the gains, with shares rising 1.21 percent to its record
high of 83,500 dong ($3.96) each.
Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's biggest
listed bank by assets, climbed 1.2 percent, while dairy product
maker Vinamilk advanced 0.72 percent.
The index, which has advanced for three straight sessions,
has risen too strongly, so investors could soon sell stocks for
profit, said analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
But buying demand around the 550 point level and optimism
over the macro economic outlook would prevent a steep fall,
Khanh said.
The VN Index has gained 13 percent so far this year,
extending the annual surge of 22 percent in 2013 as Southeast
Asia's best performer, according to Reuters data.
On Friday it hit the highest level since Oct. 30, 2009, when
it was 587.12 points.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 572.22
PREV. CLOSE 570.18
% CHANGE 0.36%
HIGH 576.18
LOW 569.38
Change (%) 1-mnth 9.416
Change (%) 3-mnth 14.928
Change (%) 1-year 15.414
52-week high 570.68 13-Feb-14
52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13
($1=21,070 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)