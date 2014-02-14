HANOI, Feb 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.36 percent to end at 572.22 points on Friday, the highest since October 2009, backed by some blue chips while analysts expected corrections next week. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the gains, with shares rising 1.21 percent to its record high of 83,500 dong ($3.96) each. Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's biggest listed bank by assets, climbed 1.2 percent, while dairy product maker Vinamilk advanced 0.72 percent. The index, which has advanced for three straight sessions, has risen too strongly, so investors could soon sell stocks for profit, said analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. But buying demand around the 550 point level and optimism over the macro economic outlook would prevent a steep fall, Khanh said. The VN Index has gained 13 percent so far this year, extending the annual surge of 22 percent in 2013 as Southeast Asia's best performer, according to Reuters data. On Friday it hit the highest level since Oct. 30, 2009, when it was 587.12 points. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 572.22 PREV. CLOSE 570.18 % CHANGE 0.36% HIGH 576.18 LOW 569.38 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.416 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.928 Change (%) 1-year 15.414 52-week high 570.68 13-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,070 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)