HANOI, Feb 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended down 0.35 percent on Monday due to profit taking in
most blue chips while investors bought small- and mid-cap
shares.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the falls, with shares dropping 1.2 percent.
All banking shares lost on the news that Ho Chi Minh
City-based lender Eximbank 's net profit last year
plummeted 69 percent from a year earlier.
EIB shares lost 1.48 percent and stocks in Hanoi-based
Vietcombank decreased 0.69 percent.
But the index could bounce back soon as selling volume of
the stocks was small while investors bought small- and mid-cap
shares on expectation of further rises, said analyst Pham Van
Khoa at Bao Viet Securities.
Property firm HAGL closed up 4.02 percent at 25,900
dong ($1.2), its 10-month high, while volume hit a record 12.3
million shares, Reuters data showed.
HAGL announced its 2013 net profit surged to 950 billion
dong, about 2.6 times above the earnings in the previous year,
according to the company's statement released on Friday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 570.2
PREV. CLOSE 572.22
% CHANGE -0.35%
HIGH 572.85
LOW 567.89
Change (%) 1-mnth 9.556
Change (%) 3-mnth 14.938
Change (%) 1-year 15.827
52-week high 576.18 14-Feb-14
52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13
($1=21,085 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)