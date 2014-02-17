HANOI, Feb 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.35 percent on Monday due to profit taking in most blue chips while investors bought small- and mid-cap shares. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the falls, with shares dropping 1.2 percent. All banking shares lost on the news that Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Eximbank 's net profit last year plummeted 69 percent from a year earlier. EIB shares lost 1.48 percent and stocks in Hanoi-based Vietcombank decreased 0.69 percent. But the index could bounce back soon as selling volume of the stocks was small while investors bought small- and mid-cap shares on expectation of further rises, said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities. Property firm HAGL closed up 4.02 percent at 25,900 dong ($1.2), its 10-month high, while volume hit a record 12.3 million shares, Reuters data showed. HAGL announced its 2013 net profit surged to 950 billion dong, about 2.6 times above the earnings in the previous year, according to the company's statement released on Friday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 570.2 PREV. CLOSE 572.22 % CHANGE -0.35% HIGH 572.85 LOW 567.89 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.556 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.938 Change (%) 1-year 15.827 52-week high 576.18 14-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)