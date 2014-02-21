HANOI, Feb 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.12 percent at Friday's break as appetite resumed on solid bargain buying from foreign investors in the previous session. Sentiment was supported by foreign investors' net buying on Thursday even when the index fell 1.2 percent as domestic traders took profit, said analyst Tran Minh Hoang of Vietcombank Securities. Foreign investors's net purchase value totalled 159 billion dong ($7.5 million) worth of stocks on Thursday, according to the exchange's data. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the gains, with shares rising 0.61 percent, and food producer Masan Group advanced 0.53 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 571.74 PREV. CLOSE 571.04 % CHANGE 0.12% HIGH 572.38 LOW 565.33 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.137 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.961 Change (%) 1-year 15.401 52-week high 584.1 20-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)