HANOI, Feb 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.47 percent at the break on Monday, lifted by gains in some blue chips and property sector shares. Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.72 percent and PetroVietNam Gas advanced 0.61 percent. Many stocks in the property sector gained, including HAGL that rose 0.4 percent, and Becamex Infrastructure Development Co jumped 6.11 percent. But volume on Monday staying below that in recent days showed some investors might be pushing up stocks prices to take better profit in the coming sessions, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange reached 63 million shares by midday, well below the five-day average level of 153 million shares, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 573.26 PREV. CLOSE 570.57 % CHANGE 0.47% HIGH 573.46 LOW 570.07 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.904 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.312 Change (%) 1-year 19.684 52-week high 584.1 20-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)