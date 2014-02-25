HANOI, Feb 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.86 percent at Tuesday's break, led by gains in
some blue chips while investors might take profit in the coming
sessions, an analyst said.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm,
led the gains, with shares rising 2.41 percent, followed by food
producer Masan Group that advanced 3.63 percent.
But investors took profit from other stocks following gains
earlier on Tuesday, boosting the index near the resistance level
of 585 points before edging down to 581.51 points by midday,
said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank Securities.
"It's unlikely that the index can surpass 585 points because
profit booking seemed to exceed demand at this level," Ngoc
said.
But an expected strong buying emerging if the index falls to
around 550 points would prevent any steep fall in the short
term, Ngoc added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 581.51
PREV. CLOSE 576.58
% CHANGE 0.86%
HIGH 584.6
LOW 575.49
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.926
Change (%) 3-mnth 14.03
Change (%) 1-year 20.702
52-week high 584.1 20-Feb-14
52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13
($1=21,080 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)