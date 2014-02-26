HANOI, Feb 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.62 percent to close at 589.81 points on Wednesday, supported by positive sentiment and gains in the banking sector, along with the arrival of new investors, analysts said. Almost all banks advanced, led by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank with shares rising 3.06 percent. VietinBank , Vietnam's second-largest bank by assets, increased 1.8 percent while Sacombank gained 1.83 percent. The index is on an upward trend, with good volume and new investors coming to the market, including those who shifted funds from bank deposits due to lower rates, analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities said. The index has risen around 17 percent this year, Reuters data showed. Volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Southeast Asia's best performer in 2013, has jumped 36.3 percent since the start of 2014 from a year ago to 3.49 billion shares, based on the exchange's data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 589.81 PREV. CLOSE 586.2 % CHANGE 0.62% HIGH 590.79 LOW 582.96 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.643 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.745 Change (%) 1-year 21.193 52-week high 586.2 25-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)