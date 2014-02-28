HANOI, Feb 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.22 percent at the break on Friday as cautious investors took profit from recent gains around the 590-point resistance level. "Many investors were satisfied with the recent gains, so they sold stocks to secure their profits," said senior analyst Do Bao Ngoc at VPBank. The index has risen a combined 3.4 percent over three consecutive sessions before retreating on Thursday due to profit taking. Banking stocks led the losses, with Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank dropping 1.84 percent. Dairy product maker Vinamilk also fell 0.7 percent. More investors might lose confidence in the market's gains and would start selling stocks if the index could not surpass the 590-600 points resistance level soon, Ngoc added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 583.51 PREV. CLOSE 584.79 % CHANGE -0.22% HIGH 586.53 LOW 581.82 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.08 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.019 Change (%) 1-year 25.567 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)