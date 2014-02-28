HANOI, Feb 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.3 percent on Friday as investors' buying demand erased losses caused by profit taking in other shares and could provide support for further gains, analysts said. The index lost by midday as investors took profit from recent gains in stocks, but bounced back to close at 586.48 points as money inflow was solid in the afternoon session, said manager Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities. "Funds are still within the market," Quan said. Food producer Masan Group led the gains, with shares jumping 4.08 percent, followed by Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co that climbed 4.49 percent. The index, which has advanced nearly 3 percent in the past week, is likely to rise further, with a resistance level of between 590-600 points, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 586.48 PREV. CLOSE 584.79 % CHANGE 0.29% HIGH 591.36 LOW 581.63 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.08 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.019 Change (%) 1-year 25.567 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)