HANOI, March 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.96 percent at the break on Tuesday as retail investors sold shares to reduce their high debt-to-equity ratio due to margin trading. "Investors cashed out stocks to lower their debt-to-equity ratio that was boosted by margin trading over the past months," said deputy manager Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The VN Index rose strongly since January, partly because of margin trading, Nam added. It has risen more than 16 percent since the beginning of 2014 before losing 2.2 percent on Monday. All of the ten largest stocks on the exchange lost ground in the morning session, led by dairy product maker Vinamilk which was down 1.42 percent. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, fell 0.61 percent while food producer Masan Group edged down 0.52 percent. Buying demand around the support level of 560-565 points was not solid enough to ensure a bounce-back of the index in the short-term, Nam said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 567.85 PREV. CLOSE 573.38 % CHANGE -0.96% HIGH 570.29 LOW 563.55 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.03 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.072 Change (%) 1-year 20.168 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13 ($1=21,081 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)