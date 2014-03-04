HANOI, March 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.59 percent on Tuesday to close at 569.97 points, the lowest since Feb. 12, in low volume as investors reduced profit taking while buying demand was not strong in cautious sentiment. Volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange totalled 126 million shares, below the five-day average of 154 million, Reuters data showed. As the index descended toward the 565-point support level, investors slowed profit taking as they avoided selling at low prices, analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities said. Buying demand was weak as domestic investors were cautious after a strong net selling by foreigners on Monday, Hoang added. Foreign investors net sold 92.5 billion dong ($4.38 million) worth of stocks on the southern market on Monday, their largest offload since Feb. 6, the exchange's data showed. Political tension in Ukraine and premium losses of the two exchange-traded funds Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam might have contributed to the selling, Hoang said. Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk fell 1.42 percent, and property firm Vingroup dropped 1.34 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 569.97 PREV. CLOSE 573.38 % CHANGE -0.59% HIGH 572.28 LOW 563.55 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.03 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.072 Change (%) 1-year 20.168 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13