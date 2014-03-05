HANOI, March 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.87 percent to close at 574.94 points on
Wednesday as investors picked up stocks that lost over the past
sessions, analysts said.
The index bounced back from a three-week low on Tuesday
thanks to bargain buying around the support level of 565 points,
analysts said.
"The market seemed to be confident," said analyst Nguyen
Phong at Viet Capital Securities.
Property firm Vingroup led the gains. Its shares
advanced 1.36 percent after a three-session fall of 3.9 percent,
Reuters data showed.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
rose 0.61 percent, and food producer Masan Group
increased 1.04 percent.
The index might hover between 565-590 points by the end of
March, said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 574.94
PREV. CLOSE 569.97
% CHANGE 0.87%
HIGH 577.5
LOW 569.97
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.417
Change (%) 3-mnth 11.566
Change (%) 1-year 21.596
52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14
52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)