HANOI, March 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.4 percent at 577.23 points at the break on Thursday, with shares in big-cap real estate firms leading gains. Vingroup climbed 0.67 percent and HAGL advanced 2.67 percent, although its gain was down to its commodities interests, having received government approval on Wednesday to import 30,000 tonnes of raw sugar from its Laos-based plant, for refining and re-export. "Sugar contributed the major stake in HAG's revenue in 2013, so this news is sure to have supported the rise," said analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities. Khanh said foreign funds were likely to be net sellers next week, when quarterly portfolio restructuring is due. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, gained 1.22 percent in the morning trade. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 577.23 PREV. CLOSE 574.94 % CHANGE 0.40% HIGH 578.23 LOW 574.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.31 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.727 Change (%) 1-year 24.414 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Martin Petty)