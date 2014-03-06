HANOI, March 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.63 percent on Thursday, the second rise in a
row, lifted by gains in some blue chips while analysts said
extended selling in coming weeks could break the winning streak.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm,
led the gains, with shares rising 1.83 percent, while steel
producer Hoa Sen Group jumped 6.31 percent.
Property firm HAGL closed up 2.67 percent, after a
state-run newspaper reported on Thursday that the firm has
secured government approval to import 30,000 tonnes of raw sugar
from Laos for refining and re-export.
"Today's gain is a short-term rebound amid its downward
trend," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
The current buying demand was not solid enough to boost the
index further, Tuan said, while analysts expected foreign
investors to be selling more Vietnamese stocks and than buying
in coming weeks, when some exchange-traded funds restructured
their portfolios.
The index has rallied for two consecutive sessions after
falling a combined 2.8 percent on Monday and Tuesday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 578.56
PREV. CLOSE 574.94
% CHANGE 0.63%
HIGH 580.04
LOW 574.58
Change (%) 1-mnth 3.31
Change (%) 3-mnth 12.727
Change (%) 1-year 24.414
52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14
52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)